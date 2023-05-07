Craft beer fans camp overnight to purchase Great Taste of the Midwest Tickets

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Taste of the Midwest is back, but ticket sales were different this time around.

In person sales were held at seven different locations around the Madison area, and some fans of the event slept in tents overnight to get their tickets. Every year, tickets sell out fast for the August event at Olin Park.

Thousands of craft beer lovers from all over the country flock to Madison for the five-hour event. Karben 4 Brewing was a location with one of the longest lines. Bartender A.J. Scholz said a line started around noon Saturday.

“People came out with tents and chairs and spent the night here. When they woke up, we were here with coffee to get you going and ready to go,” Scholz said.

If you missed today’s sale, don’t worry. You can try to snag some on their website tomorrow at 10 a.m. To enter their ticket lottery, visit Great Taste of the Midwest’s website.

