Evansville fire results in $100,000 in property damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday that resulted in $100,000 in damages.

Fire officials said a garage attached to a house caught fire around 3 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters controlled the fire within minutes, but thorough damage to the property still occurred.

Crews rescued one pet, then extinguished the fire that had spread to the rest of the house. The garage was completely burnt, while the house suffered some smoke, fire and water damage. The home was deemed unsafe to live in, and residents are living with friends, EVFD reported.

The total damage to the property was estimated to be $100,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

