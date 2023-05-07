Family Fun Days return at Henry Vilas Zoo

Family Fun Days are back at the Henry Vilas Zoo.(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer days at the Henry Vilas Zoo are back beginning Sunday, with carousel rides, train rides and specials at the Glacier Grille.

The Henry Vilas Zoo brought back Family Fun Days to run on Sundays from May through the beginning of August.

“We are proud to be one of the only free-admission zoos in the United States and our Family Fun Days strive to create opportunities for families to come enjoy everything the zoo has to offer at no charge,” Henry Vilas Zoo Executive Director Ronda Schwetz explained in a statement.

The zoo also strives to be an ‘inclusive space’ where ‘everyone can interact with the natural world’ at no cost, Schwetz continued.

Carousel and train rides will run free of charge between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and keeper chat schedules will be posted at each entrance of the zoo.

Family Fun Days 2023 will be held on:

  • Sunday, May 7
  • Sunday, June 4
  • Sunday, June 2
  • Sunday Aug. 6

For more information, visit the Henry Vilas Zoo website.

