Madison Police investigating shots fired incident near Allied Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police reported to the scene of gunshots heard in Southwest Madison Saturday night.

Residents on the 2300 block of Allied Drive reported hearing loud gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, MPD said.

One caller also said a bullet entered their apartment through the wall, into a room where the residents were sitting on a couch.

There were no injuries, and an investigation is still ongoing, MPD said.

