Madison Police investigating shots fired incident near Allied Drive

One resident says a bullet entered their apartment
(Atlanta News First)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police reported to the scene of gunshots heard in Southwest Madison Saturday night.

Residents on the 2300 block of Allied Drive reported hearing loud gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, MPD said.

One caller also said a bullet entered their apartment through the wall, into a room where the residents were sitting on a couch.

There were no injuries, and an investigation is still ongoing, MPD said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Wisconsin Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin celebrates 500th Madison area wish fulfilled
Three fallen Wisconsin firefighters were honored at a service in Maryland this weekend.
Wisconsin firefighters honored at national memorial service
Evansville fire results in $100,000 in property damage
Vigil held for Micaela Juarez Ocolt
Vigil held for Madison woman found dead inside her business