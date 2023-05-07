Make-A-Wish Wisconsin celebrates 500th Madison area wish fulfilled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will be celebrating a special landmark with a ceremony next Tuesday.

In honor of their 500th Madison area wish, the organization will be holding an event to unveil the wish and celebrate their10th anniversary, Make-A-Wish announced.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton, and will feature the unveiling of 3-year-old Gracelynn Vicente-Ramirez’s wish, food, a short program and a silent auction, the organization said.

Gracelynn is living with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Her wish: a pontoon boat. The boat will be unveiled in Bishops Bay.

The funds from the silent action will help support future wishes, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Madison Regional Director Carol McChesney Johnson said.

“Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years and the Madison community is a key part of that work,” Johnson said. “We are also preparing to grant the next 500 wishes by raising funds through a silent auction at our anniversary celebration. We’ve set a goal of $25,000 to help grant wish numbers 501 – 505.”

