Send-off held for 8 members of Wis. National Guard deploying to Eastern Europe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A send-off ceremony was held Sunday in honor of eight members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard who are deploying to Eastern Europe.

The 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment will be supporting U.S. forces operating in the region through Operation Atlantic Resolve. The soldiers will provide public affairs support to U.S. forces operating in the region.

According to Commander of the unit, Major Joe Trovato, they will do this through capturing the journeys of their fellow soldiers, and telling the stories of the locals in the region.

“We use imagery and written word and video, social media, everything to influence the environment but also to share the story of what our soldiers are doing overseas,” Major Trovato said.

Major Trovato calling Sunday’s ceremony bittersweet.

“Because it’s exciting when you have an opportunity to go overseas and make a difference for our country, but at the same time it’s difficult trying to leave, leave your family, employers and you know we ask a lot of our citizen soldiers.”

The unit isn’t leaving for another week, but families and friends gathered at the unit’s headquarters in the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison to show support for their loved ones.

“I’m definitely not knowing what to expect. I think I’m just kind of trying to be strong but there’s obviously emotional times and he’s been wonderful about them,” Nicholet Stephenson, girlfriend of Sergeant Oscar Gollaz said.

She said finding a support system is key to remaining positive.

“I know I’m probably not gonna take my own advice in that situation, I’m not a big ask for help person and I don’t want to be a burden per say but I think about all the things that are gonna be on my plate too and everybody’s willing, it’s not going to be a burden to ask of those assistances in those situations,” Stephenson said.

It was in 2018 when 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment was last deployed. This deployment is expected to last about a year, according to Wisconsin Army National Guard.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.