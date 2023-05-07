Summer heat returns today

Highs in the 80s today

Scattered storms/showers tonight - Monday

Warmth continues this week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Areas of fog have developed this morning, growing particularly dense along the Mississippi. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM for far western Wisconsin. Above the fog, skies are mainly clear to start off our Sunday and will remain so through much of the day before changes arrive later tonight.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will be dry and warm - a nice weekend day for some outdoor activities! Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the southern half of the state by this afternoon. Winds remain light, shifting from west to north.

A system will be moving just to our south overnight, bringing the chance for storm development mainly after midnight. A couple of storms could be strong, and if strong storms do develop the main threat would be large hail. Our severe threat will diminish by Monday morning, but scattered showers will remain through at least the first half of the day.

Looking Ahead...

The rain and clouds will keep temperatures cool tomorrow: only in the lower 60s for most. A warming trend through the week will gradually boost our temperatures back to near 80 by Friday. Humidity levels look to remain low despite the warmth. The mid-section of the workweek looks pretty quiet with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Additional storm chances arrive by next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.