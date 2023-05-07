Tracking Thunderstorms for Tonight

Biggest risk is along Illinois border and south
The northern part of these storms could affect our southern counties with hail and gusty winds
The northern part of these storms could affect our southern counties with hail and gusty winds
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
  • Strong storms could impact our southern counties
  • Showers will continue through tomorrow
  • Warm-up begins on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT

This evening and into the overnight hours we are going to be watching a complex expected to move out of Iowa and then into Illinois and potentially southern Wisconsin.  Currently, Wisconsin is at a lower marginal risk to see severe storms, but the transition to the next higher level is just south across the border.  This is going to be a bit tricky to pinpoint exactly where these storms will track until they actually begin to develop and start moving.  Timing for these storms will be from after 8 pm to midnight and the greatest risk of these stronger storms would be large hail and gusty winds.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Today was the warmest day we’ve seen this month so far, reaching into the low 80s.  Overnight with the potential of some stormy weather and shower and a mostly cloudy day, temperatures will struggle to get past 60.  Most of the rain showers on Monday won’t start to taper off until later afternoon or early evening leaving us with possibly a half inch of rain by the time the showers move out.

Looking Ahead...

Clouds will begin to decrease Monday night and then high pressure begins to move in and help to keep us sunny and warm all the way through Thursday.  Temperatures will make their way into the upper 70s by the end of the week.  The beginning of next weekend looks warm, but it also looks like showers will be moving in as well.

