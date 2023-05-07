Vigil held for Madison woman found dead inside her business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends of the woman found dead inside her store on Madison’s south west side hosted a vigil to honor her memory on Saturday.

Micaela Juarez Ocolt was found dead inside her store Spark Nutrition in April. The Madison Police Department is investigating her death and said her husband Jose D. Duenas-Quinonez is a suspect.

As the investigation is on-going, her community held a vigil at her store front to honor her memory and speak out against domestic violence.

Vigil held for Micaela Juarez Ocolt (Marcus Aarsvold)

”We know Micaela was a mother, daughter, business woman and someone whose family and friends love her so much,” Virginia Gittens said. ”How do we have those conversations with our children? So they don’t perpetuate domestic violence in the future or they can’t speak up against domestic violence.”

Gittens works for Unidos Wisconsin, an organization that aims to prevent domestic violence from happening within the Latinx and immigrant community of Dane County.

She said victims often feel too afraid to ask for help when dealing with an abusive partner. She worked with Juarez Ocolt’s friends to organize the vigil, honor her memory and let others know support is available.

Elsa Cruz is one of Juarez Ocolt’s friends who spoke during the vigil.

”Puedan voz,” Cruz said. “No estan solas. Hay muchas recusrsos en la communidad para las personas que necesitan ayuda, estan vivendo violencia domestica.”

When translated to English: “Use the power of your voice,” Cruz said. “You are not alone. There are many resources in the community for people who need help, those living in domestic violence.”

People who need help or know someone facing domestic violence can call Unidos WI’s 24/7 hotline for English or Spanish at 1-800-510-9195.

