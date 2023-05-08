4 OWIs in 4 hours: A busy afternoon for Dane Co. deputies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four drivers in separate incidents received OWI offenses Sunday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to four calls involving allegedly intoxicated drivers in just over four hours, with three of them being collisions.

The first call came at 1:34 p.m. when a driver hit a power pole on State Highway 19 in Mazomanie, the report stated. Deputies cited the 63-year-old man for operating while intoxicated and Alliant Energy responded to the damaged pole.

At 2:46 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into her garage on the 600 block of N. Fair Oaks Avenue in Blooming Grove. The 53-year-old woman operating the car was cited for an alleged OWI and no registration.

Deputies then responded to Vinburn Road and County Highway C about 10 minutes later, for a red sedan stopped in the middle of traffic. The driver seemed confused, according to the report, and was cited for OWI.

At about 5:45 p.m., a car crash involving two vehicles was reported at U.S. Highway 12 and Deerfield Road in Cottage Grove. The 46-year-old man who tried to leave the scene was stopped and arrested for an alleged OWI and several traffic citations. Two people from the other vehicle had minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital nearby, the report continued.

This was the first OWI offense for each of the four drivers. The average fine for a first offense OWI is about $900 and a driver’s license revocation of six to nine months.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.