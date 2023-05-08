9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that killed a 9-month-old girl and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for severe injuries before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested

Latest News

David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea