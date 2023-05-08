Beloit resident falls victim to new AI intelligence scam

By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scammers have a new concept for collecting fast cash using artificial intelligence to clone the voice of a friend or family member, police warn.

The City of Beloit Police Department, among other agencies, are warning residents about an AI scam that affected one of their residents – a scam that uses the voice of your loved one to say they need money quickly.

The goal is to make you believe your loved one is in jail, has been kidnapped or in any dire and dangerous situation. The scammer will try to use fear and urgency to convince someone they need to send money to help their family member or friend, according to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

The Madison Area Crime Stoppers has also provided tips to help you spot these scams: (MACS wording)

1. Don’t trust the voice. Verify the story you hear by calling the person back on a phone number you know is theirs.

2. Establish a family code word or phrase that only your family members know. If the person calling can’t provide the correct word, it’s likely a scam.

3. Be wary of payment methods. Scammers often ask for payments in ways that make it difficult to recover the money. (i.e., wiring money, cryptocurrency or purchasing gift cards)

4. Report any suspected scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

