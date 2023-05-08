Brava Magazine’s Home and Garden Issue highlights hot home trends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you’re in the market to build, renovate or just freshen things up at home, Brava Magazine’s annual Home and Garden Issue is full of inspiration.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Brava Editorial Director Shayna Mace to discuss four hot home trends in the magazine’s May issue.

You can watch the full interview attached to this story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.