Brava Magazine’s Home and Garden Issue highlights hot home trends

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you’re in the market to build, renovate or just freshen things up at home, Brava Magazine’s annual Home and Garden Issue is full of inspiration.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Brava Editorial Director Shayna Mace to discuss four hot home trends in the magazine’s May issue.

You can watch the full interview attached to this story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested

Latest News

The Janesville high school coach accused of planting a camera in a girls’ locker room estimated...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
DOJ: Former Janesville nurse who swapped fentanyl for saline strikes deal
Madison teacher Sandra Franco works with young Spanish-speaking students.
MMSD’s Sandra Franco earns first 2023 Crystal Apple award
Janel Heinrich, PHMDC director, on May 13, 2020 broadcast of NBC15 News at 10.
Leading those first days of the COVID-19 pandemic