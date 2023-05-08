A business summit in Madison offers thousands of prize dollars and networking chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The fourth annual OppertUNITY Inclusive Business Summit is coming to Wisconsin in June, and businesses can still get their pitches submitted to join a competition for thousands of dollars. But former winners say the other prize is free.

“I think you can never underestimate the power of networking and connecting with others,” said Stacey Johnson. “We’re just excited for that opportunity for them to come in and talk with us.”

Senior vice president of government relations and corporate compliance Johnson says the free June 1st summit will have guest speakers, networking, and development opportunities for local minority and women-owned companies. But the marquee event is the pitch competition. Owners will pitch to a panel of judges for several $5,000 prize categories and a $30,000 grand prize.

“I cannot express how important the process has been and what it’s done for my company,” said Sweet Peaches Cobblers founder Denisha Jones. “The impact is major.”

Jones won the grand prize last year at the summit in Kansas City. She says while the prize money was important, the connections made an even greater impact on her business. After networking and pursuing the relationships she made at the summit, she put her product on Hy-Vee shelves in several states.

“It gave me confidence and saying, ‘You got this, you have a great product, you know your numbers, you’ve studied backward and forward on how to engage your audience.’ So it was very impactful for me personally and again on the business front,” said Jones.

Jones adds it is vital for owners to give the pitch competition a shot, even if it falls outside their comfort zone, as the experience itself is valuable.

“Go for it, step out of your own self-fears and out of your comfort zone, and make it work,” said Jones.

Johnson says the event will be at the Monona Terrace. The window to enter a pitch closes Tuesday at midnight. You can submit a pitch on the Hy-Vee website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.