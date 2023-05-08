Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Communities in St. Croix County are mourning the loss of a first responder killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Katie Leising, 29, responded to a call about a possible drunk driver in a ditch around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

She conducted a sobriety test on the driver Jeremiah Johnson, 34, just outside the Town of Glenwood City.

A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Johnson eventually drew a handgun and shot Leising.

She died at the hospital and Johnson was found dead in a wooded area from a gunshot wound.

Sunday afternoon, a patrol car sits outside the St. Croix County Government Building, donned in flowers and other tributes.

After a lowering of flags to half staff a procession from the Twin Cities to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin took place.

One last ride, with many first responders saluting the fallen deputy from overpasses along the I-94 corridor.

“We’re here to honor our fallen sister and as you can see with the flag and the members here we’re here to honor her passing and bring her home. As first responders we put our lives on the line and we do this for our community,” said Matt Knegendorf, with United Fire & Rescue as the Baldwin station’s chief.

“We work with them almost daily. We’re a family, there’s a big group of us. It’s happening way to much. Everybody is feeling this. The whole town is in mourning, the whole St. Croix,” said Gary Newton, with United Fire & Rescue as their District Chief.

Among first responders, Wisconsinites also wanting to pay their respects.

“This one seems to hit me a lot harder just because it was so close to Glenwood City. Glenwood City is an important little town in our county,” said Don Timmerman.

“Just sadness. It’s very sad that this is happening to our officers out there. She was so young. I worry for all the officers out there. You never know what people are going to do on just a basic stop,” said Carol Christopher.

The scene in Baldwin, mournful. But, it was full of hugs and support for those who take the call.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.