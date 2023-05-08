Cool & damp Monday

Scattered showers today

Areas of fog Tuesday morning

Temperatures climbing

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure will move by to the south of here today. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with the low’s passage, mainly in the morning. By this afternoon, showers will become more spotty before ending. Most spots will pick up a quarter to half of an inch of rain.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures today will move very little and after a warm day yesterday, we will top off 5 to 10 degrees below average in the middle to upper 50s. Milder temperatures will return for the rest of the week.

Clouds will begin to decrease tonight and then high pressure build in for Tuesday. It will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures back to the region. Highs will return to the 70s for the rest of the week.

Looking Ahead...

The beginning of the weekend looks warm, but potentially wet as well with increasing rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.