DNR offering hands-on outdoor learning through OutWiGo Green event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Join in on a day of learning, exploring and celebrating the great outdoors with OutWiGo Green this Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to a hands-on opportunity to try out new skills and learn through environmental education and outdoor activities.

“We are thrilled to invite folks to try their hand at a variety of outdoor activities,” Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director Steve Schmelzer said in a statement. “OutWiGo Green is a fantastic opportunity to learn and explore for kids and adults.”

The event will offer over 20 hands-on activities including archery, mountain biking, nature photography, rock climbing, fishing, camping and wilderness first aid.

OutWiGo Green will be held at the Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A free shuttle will run continuously to allow attendees to go between activity locations.

The event is free for children under 18 and $5 for adults 18 and over. Some activities may require an additional cost.

All ages are welcome and the event will include universally accessible and adaptable activities.

For more information about scheduling, maps and a complete list of activities, visit the DNR website.

