DOJ: Former Janesville nurse who swapped fentanyl for saline strikes deal

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A former nurse who was caught stealing fentanyl from the Janesville hospital where she worked struck a deal with federal prosecutors Monday that could see her spend 18 months behind bars.

The defendant, Dawn Drum, would draw fentanyl from vials at SSM Heath St. Mary’s and replace the drug with a saline solution, according to prosecutors. They alleged she would then seal the vial stopper with what was believed to be superglue and put it back in an automated dispensing machine that made the tampered medication available to patients.

When hospital officials noticed an issue and asked Drum to submit to a drug test, she refused and resigned, the Justice Dept. indicated. Prosecutors explained an audit found an excessive pattern of fentanyl override and wastes from the automated machine that were tied back to her. She left the hospital in November 2021.

According to her deal, Drum, 54, would also have to pay a $30,000 fine as soon as she is sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added. A sentencing date has not been set.

