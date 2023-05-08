Evers signs 4 bills aimed at protecting Wisconsin watersheds

White algae washing up on western shore of Lake Winnebago (Wisconsin DNR photo)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed four bills on Monday in an effort to conserve Wisconsin’s watersheds while supporting state farmers.

The four bills, which include one bipartisan bill, expand eligibility for producer-led watershed protection grants, according to the Governor’s office.

“I am glad to be signing this bipartisan bill today to expand opportunities for more producers to access this program so we can work together to improve surface water quality across the state,” Evers said.

Assembly Bill 65 (2023 Wisconsin Act 5)

  • Expands producer-led groups’ eligibility for watershed protection grants.
  • Establishes producer-led groups’ eligibility for lake and river protection grants.

Senate Bill 13 (2023 Wisconsin Act 6)

  • Removes inactive land recycling loan program and transfers the unallocated balance to the clean water fund program.

Senate Bill 36 (2023 Wisconsin Act 7)

  • Revokes outdated statutory provisions, including the Department of Tourism’s requirement to hand out cheese at tourism information centers.
  • Eliminates a nonprofit golf association’s burdensome financial reporting requirements.

Assembly Bill 94 (2023 Wisconsin Act 8)

  • Removes exceptions given to the Village of Pleasant Prairie Tax Incremental District Number 2.

