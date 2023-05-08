Fitchburg Police investigate shots fired incident

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that was allegedly caused by a physical fight early Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pike Drive for a report of a gunfire. Multiple people reported to police that an argument and a physical fight led to the gunshots.

At the scene, officers located five shell castings were the fight allegedly occurred. Police did not report injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or make an anonymous tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608) 266-6014 or submitting a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer

Latest News

Join in on a day of learning, exploring and celebrating the great outdoors with OutWiGo Green...
DNR offering hands-on outdoor learning through OutWiGo Green event
Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements before training camp practice.
Clements continues to guide Packers QBs, Love into new era
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers end 6-game skid with 7-3 victory over Giants
The Great Taste of the Midwest is back, but ticket sales were different this time around.
Craft beer fans camp overnight to purchase Great Taste of the Midwest Tickets