Fitchburg Police investigate shots fired incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that was allegedly caused by a physical fight early Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pike Drive for a report of a gunfire. Multiple people reported to police that an argument and a physical fight led to the gunshots.

At the scene, officers located five shell castings were the fight allegedly occurred. Police did not report injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or make an anonymous tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608) 266-6014 or submitting a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.