Grant Co. coroner: Man missing for months died from hypothermia

Ronald Henry
Ronald Henry(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, Wis. (WMTV) – An autopsy confirmed the man who had been missing for three months before his body was discovered in an Ellenboro ravine had died from hypothermia, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office announced.

Ronald Henry went missing in early December 2022 before a 14-year-old boy who was walking through a wooded area just south of Lancaster, found his body on March 5, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

In Monday’s update, the Sheriff’s Office noted Henry’s death has been ruled accidental by the county coroner’s office. Methamphetamine use was also listed as a contributing factor. With the release of the coroner’s results, the Sheriff’s Office will meet with the Grant Co. District Attorney’s Office to go over their investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported Henry, 34, had been staying at a friend’s house, the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, and into the early morning hours of the next day. The person who lived at the home told investigators Henry planned to meet with other friends in Platteville and that’s where he thought Henry went.

When no one had heard from Henry for a couple days, which family members described as out of character for him, they reported him missing. The sheriff’s office issued an endangered missing person’s alert on Dec. 8.

In late January, Dreckman explained his deputies were running out of leads as to Henry’s whereabouts. He detailed their efforts up to that point, which included searches that spanned over two thousand acres, flyovers, dozens of interviews, as well as video and cell phone record reviews.

