Hook’s Cheese to release third batch of 20-year-old cheddar

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A cheese factory in Mineral Point is celebrating the third release of their 20-year-old cheddar cheese by inviting everyone to come gather and watch them cut the cheese.

Hook’s Cheese Company describes this 20-year-old cheddar cheese as their “crown jewel,” having only released this batch twice before. It debuted in 2015, with all 450 pounds of the batch being sold out within two days. They sell over 70 different varieties of cheese as well, but consider their cheddar one of their most rare cheeses.

According to Hook’s Cheese Company, the batch will sell for $209 per pound, due to both the time and labor it takes to make the cheese. The price also accounts for half of their proceeds will go to various food pantries around southern Wisconsin.

All are welcome to attend the event, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at the cheese factory, located on 320 Commerce St.

They are taking pre-orders on their website, but already over 900lbs. of the 1000 lbs. they have for sale have been spoken for.

