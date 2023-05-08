Illinois man cited for OWI after crashing into Platteville Township house, officials report

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Illinois man after he allegedly crashed his car into a house while intoxicated in Platteville Township early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash at on the 1500 block of CTY B.

Officials determined that a 62-year-old Illinois underestimated a curve in the road, causing him to drive off the road before hitting a mailbox and a house. Both the house and the man’s car were significantly damaged, police said.

The man refused medical attention and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense.

