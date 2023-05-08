Improving Forecast Ahead

Rain Moves Out And Sunshine Returns
Week Ahead
Week Ahead(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Dry Most Of Week
  • Above Normal Temperatures
  • Weekend Storms Possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dreary start to the workweek should give way to improving conditions over the next couple of days. This means more sunshine and warming temperatures into the middle of the week. Enjoy this stretch of weather as active conditions look to return again by the end of the week. An early look at next weekend points to a stormy one. Overall, temperatures will remain above normal with highs for most of the week into the 70s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Showers taper off as we head into tonight with a slow decrease in clouds. Areas of fog developing by daybreak. Overnight lows into the upper 40s with a light northeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a small chance of a late day sprinkle. Warmer with highs near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with patchy fog. Overnight lows around 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies continue on Wednesday with a late day sprinkle. Warmer yet with highs into the middle 50s. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Thursday looks to be the pick day of the week with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs near 80 degrees. Clear skies remain Thursday night ahead of increasing clouds and late day rain chances Friday. Periods of storms will carry us through the weekend with cooler temperatures.

