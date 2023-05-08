Janesville police, school district to discuss coach’s arrest, camera in girls’ locker room

Photo of Brian Kitzman, 38, who was arrested on child pornography, violation of privacy and representation depicting nudity charges.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The top brass from Janesville’s police department and school district will assemble early Monday afternoon to offer more details on the arrest of a Craig High School coach accused of planting a camera in the girls’ locker room.

On Friday, the Janesville Police Department revealed Brian Kitzman, who coached multiple sports, had been booked on counts of possession of child pornography, violating privacy, and representations depicting nudity.

According to its statement that day, the school resource officer was alerted to the personal recording device in one of the locker rooms.

The SRO worked with JPD and investigators determined Kitzman owned the device. He was booked into Rock Co. jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

