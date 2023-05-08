Madison Fire: One hurt after lawn mower collides with van

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department responded to a crash involving a lawn mower and a van Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Madison Fire officials were dispatched to the intersection of Junction Road and Old Sauk Road. First responders arrived at the scene to find a van crashed against the side of a lawn mower in the intersection.

According to fire officials, the driver of the van did not report any injuries, but the lawn mower driver claimed they were injured after being thrown off the vehicle.

The lawn mower driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

