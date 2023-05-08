Seltzer & Cider Fest to return to Breese Stevens Field

In honor of National Seltzer Day on Monday, Breese Stevens field announced the return of their...
In honor of National Seltzer Day on Monday, Breese Stevens field announced the return of their Seltzer and Cider Fest to be held on August 20.(Breese Stevens Field)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field announced Monday the return of their Seltzer & Cider Fest, which is set to be held on August 19.

For the third year, the ticketed festival will feature local and national local and national seltzer, cider and tea makers along with food, games and live music.

“We are excited to welcome back a festival that showcases such a wide range of brands representing a plethora of styles becoming increasingly available in an ever-evolving beverage landscape,” Breese Stevens Field General Manager Tristan Straub said.

Breese Stevens Field announced that tickets would start at $10 for the Designated Driver Ticket, which includes unlimited non-alcoholic sampling.

General Admission tickets are $45 and include three hours of unlimited sampling along with a souvenir 5oz sampling glass.

The event will run from 4-7 p.m. August 19. Tickets go on sale on May 12 at 10 a.m. and are available to purchase online.

