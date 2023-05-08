Wisconsin Dells man dies in Adams Co. crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A Wisconsin Dells man died early Friday morning after being thrown from his vehicle in a rollover crash.

According to the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office, Adam Hanson’s vehicle went off the road and into a wooded area along Fern Ave., near Co. Hwy. Z, in the Township of Springdale. The vehicle went into a north ditch and struck several trees before rolling over.

Adams Co. deputies responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. where they found Hanson, 22, had been ejected during the wreck.

Based on its preliminary information, the Sheriff’s Office attributes the crash in part to speeding and alcohol use. The wreck remains under investigation, it added.

