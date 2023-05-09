77-year-old motorcycle rider dies in Columbia Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – Following the death of a 77-year-old motorcycle rider on Sunday, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to be mindful that more and more motorcycles will be on the streets as springtime weather returns.

“We want to remind everyone that we need to be watching for and paying attention as we will see more motorcycles, bikes, and pedestrians out on our roads with the warmer weather,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post about the deadly crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle collided with an SUV at the Co. Hwy. K and Smokey Hollow Road intersection, in the Town of Arlington. The first deputy arrived within two minutes and began trying to save the rider and a Med Flight was called in to transport him. He was pronounced dead while in transport.

The preliminary investigation indicates the teenage driver of the SUV had stopped at stop sign before pulling out in front of the motorcycle. The 16-year-old driver was not hurt in the collision.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing and investigators have determined that neither speed nor alcohol were likely contributors to the crash.

The name of the motorcycle rider was not released.

