American Family Insurance Championship to move to TPC Wisconsin in 2025

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance Championship will have a new home starting in 2025.

The PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship will move across Madison to Wisconsin’s first TPC Network course. The course was formerly known as Cherokee Country Club and was added to the TPC Network portfolio in May 2022.

The American Family Insurance Championship, has been held at University of Wisconsin-owned University Ridge Course since its debut in 2016.

“We’re excited to build off the tournament’s momentum and success at University Ridge and carry that forward to TPC Wisconsin,” said AmFam Champ Tournament Director Nate Pokrass. “We’re driven to be the premier destination on PGA TOUR Champions and hosting it at a TPC venue is a continuation of that commitment.”

The Cherokee Country Club is redesigning in the hopes of becoming Wisconsin’s first Tournament Players Club. (Colton Molesky)

The new TPC Wisconsin golf course is currently undergoing renovations as part of the rebrand. Fairways, greens and the turf are being upgraded, along with renovations in the clubhouse, practice facility and the development of a golf learning center. The course scheduled to reopen to its membership later this summer.

The redesign is being led by club owner and Wisconsin Golf Hall of Famer Dennis Tiziani, with assistance from Tiziani’s son-in-law, Steve Stricker. Stricker has a long-standing relationship with American Family Insurance as a brand ambassador and serving as the player/host of the PGA TOUR Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship since its beginning.

“I’m proud to partner with American Family Insurance and others to collaborate on the success we’ve had with the American Family Insurance Championship,” Stricker said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be involved in designing a world-class golf course, and to have this opportunity to redesign my home golf course and upgrade it to TPC standards is especially rewarding.”

The upcoming 2023 AmFam Championship will be held June 3-11 at University Ridge. Dates for the 2024 tournament at University Ridge and the 2025, 2026 and 2027 tournaments at TPC Wisconsin are yet to be determined.

