Community members, lawmakers rally for permanent childcare funding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the community rallied in solidarity for the continued funding of childcare services in the state’s budget.

Governor Tony Evers proposed $340 million to go directly to childcare that will be presented before the joint finance committee.

May 8th is National Day Without Child Care, a day to highlight the importance of childcare services. The Goodman Community Center not only shined a light on the parents that need help, but also the teachers who provide care, support and love to kids every day.

After School Lead Teacher Maddie Fagerland says childcare providers are teachers, playmates and second families to many kids.

“We have to respect people who take care of other people. We have not been valued and that is really frustrating,” Fagerland said.

Fagerland says her connection with students each day is the reason she keeps coming back.

“I am really emotional about this. It’s really important to me,” she said.

She says many of her friends who are teachers have walked away due to short staff and being underpaid.

“I wish that our legislature would understand the importance of what we do in this industry and what we provide,” Fagerland said.

State Representative Lisa Subeck says the governor has already helped so many families during the pandemic.

“He enabled 3,300 childcare centers to stay open. Retained over 22,000 qualified staff and cared for in high quality care, 113,000 kids statewide,” Subeck said.

Senator Melissa Agard says the current state funds for childcare are set to expire in 2024.

“Without the extension of this vital program and the critical funding that it provides for its childcare providers, the kids and families across Wisconsin,” Agard said. “The reality without a day without childcare will become an everyday reality.”

Democratic lawmakers say they are hopeful the GOP realizes the impact this budget has on families across the state.

Other organizations and parents around the area are speaking up. Bree Bruington became a widow when her child was in kindergarten.

As a single mom she desperately needed a safe place that allowed her to have her child after hours while she worked. Through other parents, she learned Wisconsin Youth Company held an after school program.

Bruington says during the pandemic, when she wasn’t using the program, she gave back to the people who helped her family.

“When we were home I was able to take the money I wasn’t spending on that after school program and donate it because that’s how much I knew I needed that program to come back,“ Bruington said.

Bruington says programs like Wisconsin Youth Company feels like co-parenting. She says it brings her ease knowing her child continues to grow intellectually outside of the classroom.

