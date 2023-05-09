Crews responding to report of explosion on Madison’s southwest side

Building collapse in Madison
Building collapse in Madison(Edward Brown)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to reports of an explosion on Madison’s southwest side, according to Madison Fire Department.

Madison Fire Department said that the call came in before 6 p.m. Tuesday as an explosion on Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive.

The department did not have information on any injuries or if there were any people inside at the time. No other information was available.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Building collapse in Madison
Building collapse in Madison(Edward Brown)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Janesville High School coach arrested for recording device found in girl’s locker room.
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in girls’ locker room
Large police presence outside of Badger Tavern in Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested

Latest News

Rock Co. telecommunicator
Rock. Co. warns against 911 hang-up calls, nearly 600 this month
Rock County dispatchers are sounding the alarm about pocket dials to 911, in light of recent...
Rock. Co. warns against 911 hang-up calls, nearly 600 this month
Rita Farris teaches piano
Educator Rita Farris honored with 2023 Crystal Apple award
Lone Rock bridge replacement project ramps up over summer
Richland Co. bridge replacement project ramps up over the summer