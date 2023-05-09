Crews responding to report of explosion on Madison’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to reports of an explosion on Madison’s southwest side, according to Madison Fire Department.

Madison Fire Department said that the call came in before 6 p.m. Tuesday as an explosion on Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive.

The department did not have information on any injuries or if there were any people inside at the time. No other information was available.

Building collapse in Madison (Edward Brown)

