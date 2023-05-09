Dane Co. exec taps another high-profile name for a Human Services Dept. role

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is bringing on former Madison Deputy Mayor and Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes to help facilitate operations at the Department of Human Services.

Parisi explained in a memo to the Dane County Board of Supervisors that Reyes would serve as co-deputy director of the department.

Reyes will be serving alongside Astra Iheukumere, who has served as the department’s interim human services director since last fall. Iheukumere worked as the department’s deputy director since 2019. They will ensure the county agency has administrative support necessary for several projects, including the Human Services Department’s 2024 budget and transitioning from COVID-19 support programs.

“Gloria will support the management team in place at Human Services,” Parisi said. “She is a widely respected and talented community leader and I’m grateful for her willingness to serve the citizens of Dane County during this period of transition.”

Reyes oversaw human services programming while she was Madison’s deputy mayor, was the former president of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board and has worked with community organizations.

The appointment comes following the County Board’s vote to reject Parisi’s previous appointment of state Rep. Shelia Stubbs to the position. Parisi blasted the board for its denial of Stubbs last week and said in Tuesday’s memo that he was hoping for a constructive process and outcome when recruiting the next director.

“Given what’s taken place, it’s important we all take some time to reset and allow for the intensity of the public dialogue to cool,” Parisi said. “It’s time for a pause, and a return to the type of constructive and productive discourse our community deserves.”

Supervisors discussed concerns about Stubbs’ qualifications during their meeting last week, saying the director position oversees a staff of 800 and that Stubbs has never overseen more than eight people at a time. Twenty-seven County Board members voted against the selection and two supervisors voted in favor of approving Stubbs.

The Department of Human Services manages support programs like Joining Forces for Families and Building Bridges. It also runs facilities like the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center.

