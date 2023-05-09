Flags to fly at half-staff Friday for fallen deputy

Deputy Kaitie Leising
Deputy Kaitie Leising(St. Croix Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. CROIX, Co., Wis. (WMTV) – Flags across the state will fly at half-staff Friday to honor the St. Croix Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced services for Deputy Kaitie Leising will be held on Friday in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Shortly afterwards, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order directing that U.S. and Wisconsin flags fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset that day to pay tribute to her sacrifice.

“The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state,” Evers wrote in a statement that accompanied the order. “We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”

Leising, 29, was shot and killed on Saturday evening by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reported over the weekend. She had responded to call about a vehicle in a ditch and asked the driver, Jermiah Johnson, to take a sobriety test, authorities said.

According to the DOJ, Johnson had been evasive, then drew a gun and shot her. Leising fired three times but missed him. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Johnson took off into the woods where law enforcement officials say they saw the suspect before hearing a gunshot and seeing him collapse. A handgun was found at the scene, the DOJ stated, adding that no members of law enforcement had fired while in the woods.

The DOJ’s Dept. of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into Leising’s death.


