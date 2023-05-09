Lil’ Yachty taking Field Trip to Madison

Courtesy: The Sylvee
Courtesy: The Sylvee(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lil’ Yachty’s taking a field trip to Madison. But unlike those grade school trips, he’s not heading to the state capitol or a museum. He’s going to the Sylvee.

The tour announcement comes one month after his highly anticipated single, “Strike (Holster)” was released following critically acclaimed coverage on the album. This tour will be dedicated to his ‘psychedelic, alternative rock’ album Let’s Start Here that was released in January.

During the 39-stop global tour, Lil’ Yachty’s Field Trip Tour is set to make a stop at The Sylvee on Saturday, Nov. 4. Ticket presales will run through next week beginning May 12 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.com. For more information, visit the Field Trip Tour website.

