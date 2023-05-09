Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."(egon69 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Janesville High School coach arrested for recording device found in girl’s locker room.
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in girls’ locker room
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested

Latest News

Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack
MMSD’s Sandra Franco earns first 2023 Crystal Apple award, plus honorable mentions
MMSD’s Sandra Franco earns first 2023 Crystal Apple award, plus honorable mentions
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Brewers reverse course on decision to extend beer sales