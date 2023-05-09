Madison teachers union pushes for raises to avoid making ‘ongoing crisis worse’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The union Madison Teachers Inc. encourages educators to push for raises by showing just how much work goes into teaching during Teacher’s Appreciation Week.

“This tends to be a week where people bring treats to your school, well what really helps them feel appreciated is when they’re paid a livable wage,” said MTI president Michael Jones. “We need to make sure we’re giving them a good salary.”

MTI is encouraging teachers not to work outside of contracted hours to illustrate the time education requires. Jones says while it varies by school, contracted hours range from a start time of 7:15 to 9:00 in the morning and closing at 2:47 to 4:17 in the afternoon. The goal is to raise for teachers to match inflation.

“The district has offered us a cost of living adjustment that fall far below less than half of what the inflation rate is,” said Jones.

He adds the asking raise is 8%, and the school district countered with 3.5%.

“They have every right to do that,” said Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

LeMonds says the district agrees with MTI but adds if there are going to be changes, it needs to happen at the state level.

“They deserve better pay. They deserve to be valued for the work. They impact our students daily; our school district had 32 National Merit scholar semifinalists this year. I don’t think there’s a number higher in this Wisconsin,” said LeMonds. “Until we see some budgetary corrections from our state legislature, this is going to continue.”

LeMonds went on to say the situation is “frustrating,” calling the state’s budget very regressive as the district looks to the future. Jones says the MMSD should have the money from unfilled positions to meet the salary requests.

“We need to make sure that the community and the district knows we can’t take workers for granted,” said Jones. “That’s when people leave, and that’s when we make our ongoing crisis worse.”

Jones says the school board finalizes the budget in June and adjusts it again in October.

