Man arrested for armed robbery with knife

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after threatening a victim with a knife during an armed robbery, MPD reports.

The Madison Police Department responded to the 2200 block of S. Park Street just before 3 p.m. after the victim leaving a gas station was threatened with a knife. The suspect spotted Madison police and allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area.

A K-9 unit quickly located the suspect and he was arrested for armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

