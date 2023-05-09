Man arrested for armed robbery with knife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after threatening a victim with a knife during an armed robbery, MPD reports.

The Madison Police Department responded to the 2200 block of S. Park Street just before 3 p.m. after the victim leaving a gas station was threatened with a knife. The suspect spotted Madison police and allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area.

A K-9 unit quickly located the suspect and he was arrested for armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.