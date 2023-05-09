MPD: Bullet enters Madison home through the attic

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A bullet pierced through the attic and went into a Madison home over the weekend, investigators determined.

According to the Madison Police Department, the people who live in the house, on Lancaster Court, called police around 2:45 a.m. after hearing a loud noise and spotting a hole in their ceiling.

When officers arrived, they found a fully intact bullet inside the house, the MPD report continued, and came to the conclusion that it had come in through the attic.

No one was injured in the incident, which remails under investigation.

