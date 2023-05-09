MPD: Illegal gun found following hit-and-run investigation

By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered an illegal gun during a hit-and-run investigation near Camp Randall Stadium late Friday night.

The Madison Police Department received a call around 11:20 p.m. after a car crashed into a traffic light pole at Campus Drive and N. Randall Ave.

The suspect drove away from the scene before officers from another department pulled him over nearby, according to the report.

The 39-year-old suspect then allegedly ran from the vehicle during the traffic stop. MPD officers caught up with the suspect on Breese Terrace after he dropped a black bag containing the gun, the report continued.

MPD stated they also found open beer cans inside the suspect’s vehicle. He was arrested for hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon, second-offense OWI and a probation violation.

This investigation is still ongoing.

