MPD: Suspect cuts himself with sword during disturbance in Madison

Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A sword-wielding man in Madison cut himself and needed to go to the hospital before he was cited by officers for an alleged disturbance, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to the MPD statement, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to a disturbance call in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street. After they arrived, the officers were told that the suspect had armed himself with the sword, which was found on a sidewalk nearby.

The suspect, meanwhile, had accidentally hurt himself with the sword and was taken to the hospital where he was treated, the report continued.

Officers caught up with the 36-year-old man after he was taken to the hospital and cited him for disorderly conduct while armed, MPD said.

