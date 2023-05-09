MPD: Suspects steal from Madison restaurant’s gambling machine

May. 9, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – After their money got stuck in a Madison restaurant’s gambling machine, a group of people returned later and stole cash from it, according to a police report.

One suspect has been arrested and the Madison Police Department indicated more suspects may be arrested. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of theft.

According to the MPD statement, the group was at the Lazy Oaf Lounge, in the 1600 block of Stoughton Road, when their money got caught up in the machine and they asked an employee to unjam it. The group left, but came back later to check on the machine, MPD reported. Its statement did not indicate if their money had been returned.

When they arrived, the suspects found the machine was unlocked and grabbed the money inside it, MPD stated. The police department noted that cameras at the restaurant recorded the theft, which remains under investigation.

