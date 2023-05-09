NEW INFORMATION: Funeral to be held Friday for St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) -A funeral for fallen St. Croix County deputy, Kaitie Leising, will be held Friday, May 12.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, said the public visitation will be held at the Hudson High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral will be held directly afterwards with law enforcement honors in the parking lot.

In lieu of flowers, Fitzgerald says her family would instead like donations given to the National Law Enforcement Memorial. You can donate by clicking here.

Donations can also be sent to WESTconsin Credit Union. Checks should be written to “Benefit of Deputy Leising” and can be dropped off at any branch. Checks can also be dropped off at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department. There is a St Croix County Squad car parked in front of the Sheriff’s Department for memorials and flowers.

St. Croix County Sheriff, Scott Knudson, said during the news conference that Leising had been with their department for about a year. Prior to that, the 29-year-old served with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota from February 2020 until January 2022.

Sheriff Knudson said she is originally from Wisconsin and was excited to be back in the area. She leaves behind a wife and a three month-old boy.

