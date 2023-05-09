Nice Couple Of Days

Active Weather Returns By Weekend
Nice Ahead
Nice Ahead(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Midweek Sunshine
  • Warming Trend
  • Mother’s Day Storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Relatively calm conditions as we move through the rest of the work week. Outside of a few clouds, pleasant temperatures into the 70s can be expected along with mainly dry conditions. Our next weathermaker arrives for the end of the week and promises to bring active weather for the weekend. This could impact outdoor activities and plans for Mother’s Day. It will also bring cooler temperatures.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy tonight with lows around 50 degrees. A light southeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with warm temperatures into the upper 70s. Light southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the lower 50s. A few more clouds Thursday as temperatures push 80 degrees. Increasing clouds Thursday night ahead of out next disturbance.

Looking Ahead...

Scattered showers and storms Friday and this will be the general trend for Saturday and Sunday too. While it doesn’t appear to be a complete washout, it will impact outdoor plans. Timing and totals will come into better agreement as we move through the next couple of days. Highs by Mother’s Day itself could dip into the 60s.

