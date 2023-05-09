Petphoria to open pop-up shop at Hilldale

Petphoria owner Grace Wang and her dog, Beni. Petphoria will be opening a pop-up location at Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison on May 19, 2023.(Hilldale)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Pet lovers heading to Hilldale Shopping Center through the end of the year will soon have another place to pick up something special for their four-legged friends.

Petphoria will return to the Madison shopping center later in May as a pop-up shop. In a statement, Hilldale explained the luxury pet store will open again on May 19 and will remain there through December.

“We’re ecstatic to be back at Hilldale,” shop owner Grace Wang said. “We missed our community so much, and we can’t wait to spend the rest of the year with you and your pups.”

Salmon dog treats sold at Petphoria.(Hilldale)

This isn’t the first time Petphoria brought its gourmet treats, pup apparel, and dog clothes to the outdoor shopping center. Over the summer of 2021, the store had popped up there as well.

The temporary shop will be located between Lush Cosmetics and Wildewood, according to Hilldale. Petphoria’s main location in Middleton will remain open while the new store is open, Wang confirmed.

Petphoria owner Grace Wang's dog, Beni(Hilldale)

