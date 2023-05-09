Richland Co. bridge replacement project ramps up over the summer

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lone Rock bridge replacement project will ramp up as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to close 133 South starting July 5.

The project to replace an old Richland County bridge connecting traffic from Spring Green and Lone Rock over the Wisconsin River to Richland and Iowa counties started in the fall of 2022 and is predicted to conclude in 2025.

Farmers Harold and Kathy Gise live near the bridge in Avoca, Wisconsin.

“This is going to make it a lot easier for us.” Harold said. “It was about time that they got it going because it’s been a pain in the butt for farm machinery, big trucks and everything.”

Kathy said the new widened bridge will make it easier to transport crops and help general traffic run smoother.

“You’ve got a lot of people that work either in Spring Green or this area and it’s a short cut for a lot of them,” she said. “Just in general I think it’ll make the traffic flow a lot better. Plus, we won’t have all of the problems with the rock wall there, because it’s harder for bigger units like semis to actually turn in or turn off because they can’t do a right angle.”

The 90-day 133 South road closure starting on July 5 will add four miles to Harold and Kathy’s typical traffic route. Despite the delay, they both said they are excited for the project to ramp up.

WisDOT met with the public from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Lone Rock Community Hall.

People who missed the meeting can contact WisDOT Project Manager Greg Brecka with other questions at 608-245-2671 or gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov.

