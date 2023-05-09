Rock. Co. warns against 911 hang-up calls, nearly 600 this month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County dispatchers are sounding the alarm about pocket dials to 911, in light of recent numbers.

So far this month, the Rock Co. Communications Center saw 585 hang-up calls to 911, according to interim director Fredd Carr. It shows a bleak trend of a seemingly harmless accident putting pressure on emergency responders.

“Sunday was hectic. I could barely end a call before the next 911 call was coming in,” Krystynn Reinart, a telecommunicator, said. “It was just crazy. So many hang ups. I don’t think I’ve ever been so busy with hang-ups in my career here.”

In the last couple years, Carr says accidental calls have made up roughly 10 to 13 percent of all calls to 911 in Rock Co. Year-to-date emergency dials have surpassed the number from last year (roughly 2900).

Carr worries about resources, including time, stretched thin. “We try to call you once, leave you a voicemail, and that compounds the problem further from there because we enter the call and then a police officer or deputy has to drive and look for you too,” he said.

Reinart said, “It just made it so much more work because for some of them we’d have to call back, and I’d have to put somebody who was actually having a problem on hold even if it was non-emergency to pick up a 911 that had already hung up.”

Police in Evansville and Platteville said on social media they are facing the same problem. In April the Evansville Police Department recorded almost 60 hang-up calls, while Platteville saw more than 150 in the last 30 days.

In the last 30 days, our dispatch center has had over 150 911 hang ups/misdials. There are a number of new safety... Posted by Platteville WI Police Department on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Local authorities, including Carr, point to safety features on smartphones that make dialing 911 easier. iPhone users can call for emergency by holding down both side buttons or rapidly pressing a side button five times.

Cindy Gustavson, who lives in Rock Co., says she had no idea she dialed 911 three times while her phone was in her pocket. She turned off her SOS feature, but she says the same thing happened again the next morning. “I don’t recall hitting it on anything. Nothing extraordinary was happening,” she said.

NBC15 reached out to phone manufacturers about any potential flaws in the SOS feature that’s causing pocket dials and have not yet heard back.

A spokesperson from carrier U.S. Cellular wrote to NBC15, in part: “We recommend keeping your phone in a pocket free of any other items or in a separate purse pocket to help avoid inadvertently making an emergency call.”

If the accidental call does go through, dispatchers say do not hang up.

“That’s a 10 second phone call compared to minutes upon minutes of us and then an officer spending time to try to find you too,” Carr said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.