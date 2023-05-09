Stretch of summer-like weather

Areas of fog this morning

Back in the 70s through Saturday

Storms and showers return Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the dreary weather yesterday, we’ll be back in a more summer-like stretch through the rest of this week. Sunshine will return and temperatures will get warmer and warmer every day.

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will build in from the north and more significant sunshine will return today. Partly cloudy skies are expected today with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 70s. This ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the next several days. More sunshine is anticipated for tomorrow and Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies continue on Wednesday, with highs in the middle 50s. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the lower 50s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest of the week with highs nearing 80 degrees. Clear skies remain Thursday night ahead of increasing clouds on Friday.

Looking Ahead...

By the weekend, low pressure will be moving through the region. It will bring increasing chances of rain and a downward trend in the temperatures. By Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely with scattered showers and t-storms lingering Saturday and Sunday. Highs by early next week will be back in the 60s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.