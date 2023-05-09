Stretch of summer-like weather

More storm chances for next weekend
More storm chances for next weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Areas of fog this morning
  • Back in the 70s through Saturday
  • Storms and showers return Friday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the dreary weather yesterday, we’ll be back in a more summer-like stretch through the rest of this week. Sunshine will return and temperatures will get warmer and warmer every day.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will build in from the north and more significant sunshine will return today. Partly cloudy skies are expected today with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 70s. This ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the next several days. More sunshine is anticipated for tomorrow and Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies continue on Wednesday, with highs in the middle 50s. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the lower 50s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest of the week with highs nearing 80 degrees. Clear skies remain Thursday night ahead of increasing clouds on Friday.

Looking Ahead...

By the weekend, low pressure will be moving through the region. It will bring increasing chances of rain and a downward trend in the temperatures. By Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely with scattered showers and t-storms lingering Saturday and Sunday. Highs by early next week will be back in the 60s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested
Janesville High School coach arrested for recording device found in girl’s locker room.
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in girls’ locker room

Latest News

More storm chances for next weekend
Stretch of summer-like weather
Week Ahead
Improving Forecast Ahead
Damp and cool Monday.
Rain coming to an end soon
Sunshine returns tomorrow
Rain coming to an end soon