Suspect robs man helping him move furniture at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Good Samaritan who thought he was helping someone move a piece of furniture ended up getting robbed at gunpoint by that individual, the Madison Police Department reported.

The suspect was eventually captured, but not before he tried jumping off a balcony to get away from officers and hiding a loaded gun in a cat’s litter box, the MPD statement continued.

The victim told MPD investigators he was planning to pay money to someone he knew when he went to the apartment complex on Straubel Court, on Madison’s north side. The police report indicated he arrived Sunday afternoon and that’s when the suspect asked for help with the furniture and, while they were moving it, pulled out a gun.

After robbing the victim, the suspect took off but was soon found by officers at a nearby apartment, MPD continued. Their report indicated he tried taking off again – this time by jumping off a balcony – only to be greeted by officers who had been stationed outside.

Back in the apartment where officers had found the suspect, investigators found a loaded handgun in the litter box, MPD noted.

After being taken into custody, the 21-year-old Madison man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed, as well as an outstanding warrant.

