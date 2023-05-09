UW Madison new alumni get ready for their big weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 9,000 students will flip their tassels during two UW spring commencement ceremonies held this Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s ceremony will award all doctoral, MFA and medical professional student’s degrees at 5:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center. Saturday’s ceremony will include all undergraduate degrees, law and master’s degree students at Camp Randall, beginning at noon.

Nearly 8,000 students have decided they plan to participate in one of these commencement ceremonies.

The undergraduate commencement speaker is the 82nd U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and senior class president Liam McLean. Both ceremonies on Friday and Saturday will include remarks from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and a UW System Board of Regents representative.

Bright futures are ahead as more than half of UW students have a job lined up before graduation and about 28% are planning postgraduate or professional studies, an email from the Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association states.

Graduates, family and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

Both ceremonies will be live streamed on the UW commencement website and UW Facebook page. You can also enjoy the live stream from both Union buildings on campus – the Sett at Union South and der Rathskeller at Memorial Union.

For more information, visit the UW commencement website.

